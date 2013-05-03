  Acer Aspire R7 15.6-inch touchscreen notebook launched, the Star Trek PC that promises 'revolution'

As part of its New York City press conference, Acer has announced the Aspire R7, a Full HD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen notebook that it describes as "revolutionary" and teased in a recent Star Trek-themed viral.

The 15.6-inch laptop has been very much designed with the acts of using touch and typing combined. It comes with a proprietary Ezel Hinge, that brings the screen forward and into different positions. Many portable touchscreen computers require the user to reach over their keyboards to interact with the display, whereas the R7 allows you to do so more comfortably.

It can be positioned in front of the keyboard or over it, flipped over so you can show colleagues a presentation, or you can lay the screen completely over the keyboard face up, effectively turning the notebook into a tablet device. Of course, the Ezel Hinge allows the display to sit behind the keyboard too, like on a conventional laptop.

The Windows 8 PC is no slouch inside. It's powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, up to 12GB of memory, up to a 1TB hard drive or 256GB SSD, and its keyboard is full-sized and backlit. Connectivity includes HDMI out, an SD card reader, audio jacks, three USB ports, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. VGA output is possible through a converter port.

The Aspire R7 comes with Dolby Home Theater on board, and four 8 watt speakers.

"Acer believes touch will be crucial to the new computing experience," said Oliver Ahrens, president of Acer Europe. "There is nothing on the market so powerful and versatile which enables such easy video and picture editing or enjoying a movie on a big display. As a powerful full-featured 15.6-inch notebook the Acer R7 enables a unique functionality in a design that makes more sense for a human, touch-enabled, world."

The Acer Aspire R7 is scheduled for release in the UK in June, priced at £899.99.