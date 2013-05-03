Acer Aspire V5 series updated, V7 introduced, bringing slim and light notebook options

Acer has announced an updated line of Aspire V5 notebooks, as well as introducing a new V7 Ultrabook, at a press event in New York.

The Acer Aspire V5 brings with it a number of enhancements over the previous generation, including 8 per cent larger key tops on the backlit keyboard and a choice of touch and non touch displays across all sizes, which include 15.6, 14, and 11.6-inch models.

The larger options (15.6 and 14-inch) will come with the option of HD (1366 x 768) or full HD (1920 x 1280) IPS displays.

There will be options for AMD or Nvidia discrete graphics cards, as well as AMD or Intel chipsets across the models.

The Acer Aspire V7 comes with the Ultrabook tag, offering the same svelte design as the V5, but with a "silky touch" finish to the bottom of the notebook.

The V7 will be equipped with the latest generation of Intel processors, SSD and Intel Wireless Display, as well as Acer's Convertor Port, for universal connection to VGA, USB and RJ45 connections.

The Acer Aspire V5 notebooks will start at £399.99 and will be available from the end of May 2013. The Acer Aspire V7 Ultrabook will start at £499.99, also from the end of May.