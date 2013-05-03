  Acer Aspire P3 revealed: Tablet meets Ultrabook in easy-to-detach design

Acer has announced a slew of new devices, including the Aspire P3, an 11.6-inch tablet-meets-Ultrabook which can be used as a powerful tablet or easily attached to its dock to take the form of a laptop.

With a weight of 1.4kg and measuring in at just under 2cm thick when folded, the Aspire P3 maintains the essential small and light factor despite its multi-function design.

At its core the P3 is powered by Intel Core i3 and i5 processors depending on which model takes your fancy, each capable of delivering performance whether you want to run apps, video, or various multimedia tools via the Windows 8 operating system.

As well as fast-startup and wake times of just a few seconds, Acer claims the P3 has a battery life which can last out for up to 6 hours. Storage is catered for by either 60GB or 120GB SSD for fast access to your content, while a front-facing webcam can capture 720p HD footage - useful for Skype chat and the like.

With a start price of £599 for the base-level model, the Acer Aspire P3 is available right now.

Pocket-lint is at the Acer launch event in New York city where we'll be bringing hands-on action of all the company's latest products. Keep eyes fixed on the site.