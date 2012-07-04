Acer reinforces Packard Bell as affordable, launches EasyNote TE and TV laptops

Packard Bell has announced the launch of two new 15.6-inch notebooks today, as parent company Acer looks to differentiate between the brands the group owns.

Acer told us it would be pushing the premium with Acer, with Packard Bell taking the more affordable end of the market, reducing the confusion and cross-over of previous models.

With that, two new notebooks have been announced: the EasyNote TV and the EasyNote TE.

The EasyNote TV is the more premium of the two, with the most obvious immediate difference being the chiclet keyboard of the TV. We gave it a quick tap, and found the action to be rather nice, certainly piquing our interest in the £399 machine.

The finish is rather attractive too, with a "bamboo weave" effect, but before you get too excited, this isn't constructed from bamboo like the Asus U33, it's regular plastic.

The display offers you a 1366 x 768 pixel resolution, which at 15.6-inches isn't hugely impressive, but for everyday computing will do the job and fits the price point.

It features second-gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia graphics. Although we don't have all the configuration options available, basically you'll get i3 and i5 models, and GeForce GT620M or 630M GPUs.

Bundling in a little additional joy with the EasyNote TV will be a full copy of Adobe Photoshop Elements.

If you're looking for something a little cheaper, then the EasyNote TE offers pretty much the same spec as the TV, but you'll miss out on the chiclet keyboard.

Again, you get various configuration options on the TE models, but it starts at a very affordable £299.

Both models will be available later in July 2012, in a choice of colours and configurations.