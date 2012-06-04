Acer Aspire S7: The first Windows 8 touchscreen Ultrabook

Acer has just announced two new Windows 8 Ultrabooks with a built-in touchscreen: the 13.3-inch and 11.6-inch Aspire S7.

The new touch-enabled laptops have been revealed at the Computex trade show in Taipei and promise to let users get the most from Microsoft's new operating system when it launches later in the year.

Available in two sizes, 13.3-inch and 11.6-inch, the addition of a touchscreen means Acer can claim they are "the thinnest and smallest, respectively, Full HD touch Ultrabooks".

Both feature an aluminium metallic unibody design, while the 13.3-inch Aspire S7 sports a glossy, sculpted-glass cover similar to the HP Spectre models recently announced.

Both new models can be folded flat - but not back on themselves - to create a tablet design. That means you'll be able to wall mount the laptop, if that's your thing, but not ditch the keyboard altogether.

Acer is being pretty stingy on specs at the moment, but has confirmed that the 13.3-inch model offers up to 12 hours of battery life, while the 11.6-inch model can run for up to 9 hours from a single charge. The S7 also comes with a backlit keyboard.

No word on price or launch dates, but expect Asus, Apple, HP, and Toshiba, all to want to up their game when they see them.