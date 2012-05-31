Acer Aspire One 756 netbook comes with a choice of processors

Acer is giving its customers the chance to decide what type of processor they want installed in their new Aspire One 756 netbooks.

Consumers can opt for either an Intel Celeron processor (877) or Intel Pentium processor (967/987), depending on what they use their device for.

Available in four colours - Dewdrop Silver, Ladybug Red, Ash Black and Feather Blue - the Acer Aspire One 756 is also loaded with a Mobile Intel HM70 Express Chipset and Intel HD Graphics.

The HD display measures 11.6-inches and has a resolution of 1366 x 768 with 16:9 ratio and is also an LED-backlit TFT LCD. Found in the centre directly above the display is Acer’s Crystal Eye HD webcam that can be used for both video conferencing and recording.

More decisions are to be made when it comes to the operating system, with a choice between a Windows 7 Starter Pack and a Windows 7 Home Premium Pack. The latter provides up to 4GB of system memory (upgradeable to 8GB) while the Starter Pack can only support 2GB.

The netbook has HDMI support and measures a tad over 1-inch thick with a weight of 1.38 kg. Acer reckons the Aspire One 756 is good for up to 252 minutes battery life.

No word on pricing or availability on the Acer Aspire One 756 yet, but we shouldn’t have long to wait.

Has the Acer Aspire One 756 caught your fancy? Let us know.