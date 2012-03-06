  Acer V3 series reminds us there's more to life than Ultrabooks

It may seem that the only laptops available now are Ultrabooks, but that's not the case. In fact, Acer has just unveiled a pretty nifty range that proves otherwise – the Acer V3 series.

Available in 14, 15.6 and 17.3-inch models, the V3 range packs Sandy Bridge Intel Core processors, combined with Nvidia GeForce GT Series graphics which should mean that it will smash through HD video, detailed games and other multimedia tasks with the same ease that a Pocket-lint writer annihilates an eat-all-you can Chinese buffet.

The display, on the big daddy at least, is an Acer CineCrystal HD+ LED-backlit one with a 1600 x 900 resolution. The V3 range also boasts Dolby Home Theater v4 sound skills and a Blu-ray Disc drive.

If that still isn't good enough to meet your media needs, you can use the HDMI-out port to watch back action on your big screen TV.

The V3 Series also boasts Acer InviLink Nplify Wi-Fi connectivity and Gigabit Ethernet, an Acer Crystal Eye HD webcam, Acer clear.fi 2.0 for home networking, a multi-in-1 card slot, Bluetooth 4.0 and USB 2.0/3.0 ports (with USB power-off charging).

Coming with a glossy finish, the V3 series comes in the following brilliantly ridiculous sounding colours: Midnight Black, Dawn Gold, Nightfall Gray and Thunderbolt Silver.

Pocket-lint used to go out with Dawn Gold – lovely girl.

No word on pricing or availability as of yet but, as ever, we'll keep you posted.