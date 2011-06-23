  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Acer laptop news

Acer TravelMate 5760: Have laptop, will travel

|
1/4  
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?

Acer has announced its latest business friendly notebook, for folk who are out and about a lot - the TravelMate 5760.

Boasting more security than a birthday party at the Beckham's, the Acer TravelMate 5760 boasts Intel Anti-Theft technology and Absolute Data Protection (ADP) by Absolute Software. This means that even if a crook makes of with your machine you'll be able to remotely delete files, freeze or lock it, with the ADP tech  allowing you to track your missing PC.

It also has Acer Backup Manager so if you're unable to recover it (or even if you break it) your data is protected.

The display is a 15.6-inch, LED backlit one with a 1366x768 resolution and CPU choice is Sandy Bridge themed - either the Intel Core i5-2410M/i5-2520M/i5-2540M or the i3-2310M - both with mobile Intel HM65 Express Chipset. GPU is handled by Nvidia (Optimus) or Intel depending on your spec needs.

Out in mid-July, the Acer TravelMate 5760 will cost from £379.

PopularIn Laptops
  1. This Microsoft Surface Pro offer is a steal - saving £380
  2. HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move
  3. Save £350 on the super Dell XPS 15 for Amazon Prime Day
  4. MacBook Pro (2018) vs MacBook Pro (2017): What's the difference?
  5. Logitech C920 1080p webcam slashed to £27.99 in the Prime Day sales
  1. The best Chromebook 2018: Our pick of the top Chrome OS laptops
  2. Microsoft Whiteboard app is out and lets you collaborate with others
  3. Apple helped make an external GPU for its refreshed MacBook Pros
  4. Apple MacBook Pro models updated with beefier processors and RAM
  5. Apple will update nearly all its devices this autumn, even Mac Mini
Comments