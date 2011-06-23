Acer TravelMate 5760: Have laptop, will travel

Acer has announced its latest business friendly notebook, for folk who are out and about a lot - the TravelMate 5760.

Boasting more security than a birthday party at the Beckham's, the Acer TravelMate 5760 boasts Intel Anti-Theft technology and Absolute Data Protection (ADP) by Absolute Software. This means that even if a crook makes of with your machine you'll be able to remotely delete files, freeze or lock it, with the ADP tech allowing you to track your missing PC.

It also has Acer Backup Manager so if you're unable to recover it (or even if you break it) your data is protected.

The display is a 15.6-inch, LED backlit one with a 1366x768 resolution and CPU choice is Sandy Bridge themed - either the Intel Core i5-2410M/i5-2520M/i5-2540M or the i3-2310M - both with mobile Intel HM65 Express Chipset. GPU is handled by Nvidia (Optimus) or Intel depending on your spec needs.

Out in mid-July, the Acer TravelMate 5760 will cost from £379.