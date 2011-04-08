  Acer Aspire Z5761: The touch screen all-in-one PC

Acer has announced a new all-in-one desktop PC – the Acer Aspire Z5761 that brings more touchscreen action to the party – the party you’re having on your desk.

Like other Acer products, the Aspire Z5761 will feature Acer’s Clear.fi technology that automatically detects any Clear.fi-enabled devices connected to the wireless home network, and then allowing all digital content stored on any of these to be shared seamlessly using the Clear.fi media interface.

When not in use the keyboard can be nicely tucked away below the metal clad PC.

Performance-wise you get an Intel Core processor, 8GB of DDR3 memory, a 23-inch Full HD 1080p 16:9 display, fast 5ms response and powerful graphics solutions, and digital TV thanks to ultra-sharp and colorful imagery. There’s an integrated 5W stereo speaker system with Dolby Home Theater v4, multi-in-one card reader, eight, yes eight, USB ports, and optional TV-tuner and Blu-ray player. In terms of storage you get 1.5TB.

Full connectivity is ensured by the most advanced wireless and wired technologies: 802.11b/g/n network connection, Gigabit LAN and optional built-in Bluetooth 2.1. There is a built-in microphone and HD webcam.

To live up to it's promise on being touch friendly new model will feature:

- TouchBrowser is a touch-friendly web browser designed for searching, retrieving and presenting information from the Internet.

- TouchCam features handy touch controls to add fun video effects while chatting online, or do theme-style recording and share with friends on YouTube™.

- TouchMusic, lets you browse, manage and play your favourite music.

- TouchPhoto integrates photo management with photo sharing capabilities and is designed to interact with both local images and online albums.

- TouchVideo includes video management and sharing features. It allows you to enjoy Blu-ray or DVD movies and home videos, as well as browse and share your videos to YouTube.

The Aspire Z5761 will be available in early May with prices starting from £799.