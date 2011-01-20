Acer tablets not cannibals, says Taiwanese giant

Acer has said that it will be investing more money in bringing tablets to market, but not at the expense of its netbook line-up.

The assertion comes after one of the company’s Taiwan-based sales managers mistakenly said that the company was planning on phasing out netbooks in favour of tablets (being affectionately tagged "cannibalism" by the tech industry) because the tablet market was eating too big a chunk into netbook sales (a view also held by Apple).

“Mobility, which has always been part of Acer’s DNA, finds a new form of expression in the range of tablets on offer, which feature various display sizes and models designed to fit different kinds of usage scenarios. Acer recognizes that the computer market is changing”, says the company in a statement, although it does admit that people are shifting away from PCs.

“As PCs are no longer used to only create content but are more and more becoming consumption tools, new devices and new form factors are appearing. This means the range of devices available to users is getting wider and tablets are just another piece of the mosaic. Therefore, they will find their space next to netbooks and notebooks, without taking over”.

However, those expecting for that to mean a head first dive into Sandy Bridge-powered laptops and netbooks shouldn’t get too excited:

“For the moment, devices based on Sandy Bridge are not foreseen yet”, says Acer.

Acer’s yet-to-be-seen offerings will include 10.1-inch and 7-inch Android tablets, as well as a 10.1-inch Windows 7 tablet - presumably to take on arch-nemesis Asus with its Eee Pad Slate EP121 model launched at CES in January.

