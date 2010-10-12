Acer Aspires for the third dimension with 5745DG

If you weren't Happy with Acer's last Aspire range laptop (see what we did there?), and need a bit more oomph from your notebook then maybe the Aspire 5745DG is what you're after.

Pocket-lint has already had its sweaty paws on this Nvidia equipped machine, and we were very impressed with what we saw.

The 5745DG is powered by your choice of an Intel i3, i5 or i7 dual-core CPU, with up to 16GB of RAM packed in. It has an Nvidia GeForce 425M chip inside and comes with integrated IR emitter and Nvidia's 3D vision active shutter glasses.

The display is a 15.6-inch, LED backlit, full HD, 120Hz display and you also have the ability to convert 2D into 3D on the fly.

There's also a Blu-ray player option which, combined with the third generation Dolby Home Theater tech, will turn this laptop into a definite movie-lovers' machine.

The Acer Aspire 5745DG is out now and will cost you around £900.

