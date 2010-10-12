Acer Aspires for the third dimension with 5745DG
If you weren't Happy with Acer's last Aspire range laptop (see what we did there?), and need a bit more oomph from your notebook then maybe the Aspire 5745DG is what you're after.
Pocket-lint has already had its sweaty paws on this Nvidia equipped machine, and we were very impressed with what we saw.
The 5745DG is powered by your choice of an Intel i3, i5 or i7 dual-core CPU, with up to 16GB of RAM packed in. It has an Nvidia GeForce 425M chip inside and comes with integrated IR emitter and Nvidia's 3D vision active shutter glasses.
The display is a 15.6-inch, LED backlit, full HD, 120Hz display and you also have the ability to convert 2D into 3D on the fly.
There's also a Blu-ray player option which, combined with the third generation Dolby Home Theater tech, will turn this laptop into a definite movie-lovers' machine.
The Acer Aspire 5745DG is out now and will cost you around £900.
See also - Acer Aspire Happy: Dual OS netbook
Review - Acer Aspire One 533 review
- Dell unleashes Inspiron G ‘wallet-friendly’ gaming laptops plus new XPS 15 and more
- Apple is planning to design its own chips for the Mac from 2020
- How to build and upgrade your own gaming PC
- Apple Field Trip event recap: Watch the new iPad get unveiled here
- Microsoft drops prices of Surface Book and Surface Pro for Easter
- Best gaming mice: The best wired, wireless and RGB gaming mice to buy today
- New MacBook and MacBook Air specs and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Logitech G G560 speakers give your games a synchronised light show
- Huawei MateBook X Pro review: Pro by name, pro by nature
- Best PC gaming headsets: The best wired, wireless and surround sound headsets around
Comments