Acer Aspire Happy: Dual OS netbook

Acer has announced the latest arrival to its ever growing Aspire range - the Acer Aspire Happy.

The Happy is a 10.1-inch dual booting system with a choice of Windows 7 and Android 2.1 on board. The display is LED backlit and it has a 16:9 ratio, with a WSVGA resolution.

Acer is stating that you'll get 8 hours of battery life, from a 6-cell battery, which makes the machine weigh in at 1.25kg. It is just 24mm thick.

Your connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and a 3G module and there's also a webcam and  microphone built-in, for all your video calling needs.

Power wise, you've got a choice of the Intel Atom N450 or the newer, dual-core N550, with up to 2GB of RAM and a maximum HDD of 250GB. Graphics are taken care of by an Intel Graphics Media Accelerator 3150.

The Aspire Happy is also eco-friendly with smart power technologies combining with environmentally friendly production. There's also RoHS and WEEE compliance which means less hazardous substances were used in the production.

Available in a choice of four colours; Candy Pink, Lavender Purple, Lime Green and Hawaii Blue, the Acer Aspire Happy is out now and will cost you about £250.

See also - Acer Aspire One 533 review

