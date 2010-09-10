Acer Aspire 5745DG: Coming to the 3D party

Nvidia were in town to show off some machines sporting its latest GeForce 400M mobile chips and, spotted amongst the crowd, was this - the Acer Aspire 5745DG, which the Taiwanese company announced at IFA.

The 5745DG has an Nvidia GeForce 425M chip inside and comes with integrated IR emitter and Nvidia's 3D vision active shutter glasses.

It has a 15.6-inch, LED backlit, full HD, 120Hz display and you also have the ability to convert 2D into 3D on the fly.

CPU-wise your looking at Intel's Core i3, i5 or i7 chips and up to 16GB of DDR3 RAM.

It's not the sexiest looking game-based laptop in the world, but when you've got your 3D specs on and your staring at the screen, you're hardly gonna look that sexy yourself.

We had a look at a few demo games in 3D and the Nvidia chip, as you'd expect, seemed to handle it seamlessly.

There's no date or price details yet, but stay tuned to Pocket-lint for further info when we've got it.