Touchy feely Acer monitor goes all ergonomic

Acer has taken a step further in making the usability of its touchscreen monitors that little bit easier with the launch of the 231H LCD monitor.



The company launched the touchscreen T230H model a little while back and has now given it "an advanced ergonomic design" that hopes to maximise the comfort you'll feel when using it.



Ease of use appears to be the big selling point with this Acer touchscreen monitor, having a quick setup and a large working angle all the way from 5 degrees to 60.



The monitor gets a 23-inch widescreen display with Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution and decent response time of 2ms.



Plus there's a whole host of tricks inside, which complement the devices 80,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, such as Acer Adaptive Contrast Management, which helps to render the pictures by analysing and adjusting images frame by frame, optimising contrast through enhancement of detail and gradation in bright or dim scenes.



The Acer Touch Monitor T231H is available in the shops now for £319.99.