  Acer set for Chrome OS in two weeks

Waaaaay back in December we told you how Acer was planning on releasing a netbook running Google's Chrome OS in the second half of 2010. Well, the second half of 2010 begins on June 1 and it looks like we were on the money. No? Well, we were almost right.

VentureBeat is reporting that Acer will be launching Chrome OS devices at its Computex Taipei show which begins on June 1. The only mystery is exactly what devices Acer will be unveiling. Netbooks are the clear favourite, but there's also suggestions of Chrome OS smartbooks or tablets running with ARM processors.

It's also a bit of a mystery how exactly Chrome OS is going to sit with Android. Will there be a mix across various devices, or will Android be focused on smartphones and tablets, leaving netbooks for its cloud-based sibling? Although, we've already seen Android netbooks like the Acer Aspire One D250, so that's unlikely.

Either way, it's all got to be good news for Google we suppose. Total OS domination on its way? What do you think?