  Acer reveals Aspire One 752 multimedia netbook

Acer has launched what appears to be the Jacques Kallis of laptops at CeBIT 2010 - a high end all-rounder. It looks to provide mobility as well as some decent power as well. Unlike Kallis, however, the Acer Aspire One 752 is nicely lightweight at 1.4kg which is where the analogy falls down.

Branded a netbook, this unit rather spans that grey area with an 11.6-inch LED backlit screen with 1366 x 768 HD resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It has an Intel Celeron processor 743 ULV; an integrated Intel GMA 4500MHD graphics unit for HD playback and 3D gaming; up to 4GB of RAM and all the Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3G, HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet connectivity you could need.

On top of that lot, there's an impressive 320GB HDD given the size, a built-in webcam, gesture control mouse pad, 5-hour battery life and Dolby-optimised audio to complete the multimedia but portable profile.

No prices as yet - don't expect it to be a gift - and we should be seeing its 22mm-thick frame on UK shelves in black, white, blue and red come May.