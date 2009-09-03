ViewSonic VNB100 and 101 netbooks now available

As previously reported by Pocket-lint, Viewsonic, perhaps better known for its display products, is venturing into the netbook realm and the company has just announced that the VNB100 and VNB101 netbooks are now available to buy.

The VNB100 is the budget model of the two, coming with an Atom N270 processor, 1GB of RAM and a 160GB hard drive. There's also a 10.2-inch display, 1024 x 600 resolution and 1.3-megapixel webcam along with Wi-Fi, a memory card reader, and three USB 2.0 ports.

The VNB101 comes with an Atom N280 processor, 1GB of RAM and 160GB hard drive. Other features include a 10.2-inch 1024 x 600 display, and 0.3 -megapixel webcam. You'll find a memory card reader at the back with, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR as well as a USB 2.0 port on each side.

Dimensions stand at 253 x 189 x 36mm for the VNB100, weighing in at 1.4kg, whilst the VNB101 measures 266 x 182 x 27mm and weighs in at 1.1kg

Pricing is set at £299 for the VNB100 and £329 for the VNB101.