  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news

Dual-screen Spacebook gets snapped

|
1/5  
Dual-screen Spacebook gets snapped

The first photos of gScreen's imprressive Spacebook have surfaced. The machine, as you can see, packs two massive 15.5-inch displays that slide out either side of the laptop body.

Taking things a step further than Lenovo's W700ds ThinkPad, which only added an extra 10 inches, gScreen says that its Spacebook is targeted at creative professionals who can't live without a dual-screen setup.

Gordon Stewart, founder of gScreen, said: "We designed this knowing that many may not need the extra screen at all times", so it works fine if you don't fold out. If you do, though, then screen space expands to nearly 31 inches. "It is absolutely the opposite of a netbook", said Smart.

There are 16, 17 and even 13-inch models in the works, but the first should be on the market by December. It's unclear if they'll be available in the UK at this stage. They'll be running Windows 7, and pack Core 2 Duo processors and 4GB of RAM.

The price tag is hoped to be kept under $3,000 - about £1,800.

PopularIn Laptops
  1. Windows 10 vs Windows 10 Pro: What's the difference?
  2. MacOS 10.14: All the features we hope Apple will announce at WWDC 2018
  3. Chromebook vs laptop: Which should you buy?
  4. How to upgrade your gaming area with lighting, speakers and more
  5. Acer Swift 5 (15-inch) initial review: The shape of things to come
  1. Acer Predator Helios 500 is a beast of a gaming notebook with up to 8th Gen Intel Core i9+ processing
  2. Here's the Acer Predator Helios 300 Special Edition white and gold in pictures
  3. Acer goes after Google Pixelbook with convertible Chromebook Spin 15
  4. Acer Swift 5 arrives in 15-inch format, weighs less than 1kg
  5. Apple officially invites media to 4 June keynote at WWDC 2018
Comments