MSI announces five new laptops

MSI has announced a slew of new laptops on Thursday for people who want larger screen sizes but want to be baffled with specs.

The company's Classic C Series line of laptops gets five new additions: the CX600, CX700, CR600-013, CR600-017 and CR700 with varying 16- to 17-inch screens.

All five models feature a widescreen LCD 16:9 aspect ratio screen, Wi-Fi connectivity, a 1.3 megapixel webcam and 320GB hard drive.

The 600 models will feature 16-inch screens, weigh in at just 5.4 pounds and are only 1.18 inches thick – 20 percent thinner than the average 16 inch notebook says the company, while the 700 models are 17.3 inches and weighs just over 6 pounds.

The CX600 and CX700 are equipped with the ATI Mobility Radeon HD4330 3D discrete graphic card (512MB VRAM), capable of increasing display effectiveness by 49% with rich colors, sharper contrasts and better picture clarity.

Both CR600 models and the CR700 feature the NVIDIA GeForce 8200M GPU and an additional HDMI port for outstanding display capabilities and an enhanced visual experience.

The CR600-017 will come with an Intel Pentium Dual Core T4300 2.1GHz and a Blu-ray DVD player.

The new C-series models start at $549.99.