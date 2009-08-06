Kensington SlimBlade TrackBall priced for the UK
|
Kensington's SlimBlade Trackball, already revealed in the States, has been priced for a UK launch.
Suitable both for the Mac and PC users, Kensington claims the input device "brings a whole new level of control, comfort and ease to today's digital savvy users".
You're going to have to be prepared to pay for such control though as the UK "street price" is set at £99. This compares to the US price of $129 (£75).
A hardware and software combo, Kensington says the ball can be used for navigation, media control adjustments, document and photo browsing, zooming and more.
A ruby red ball atop a gunmetal grey base, Kensington promises "a relaxed and comfortable user experience".
