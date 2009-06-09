  Western Digital unveils first 4TB external hard drive

Western Digital has announced that it will be selling the world's first 4TB external hard drive. However, the My Book Studio Edition II dual-drive storage system seems to be designed for Macs, not PCs.

Two RAID 0 striped disks combine to provide a high-speed interface for digital content. There are four options for connection - eSATA, Firewire 400, Firewire 800 and USB 2.0.

There's also Western Digital's "GreenPower" tech that ensures that the device doesn't drink up power like a thirsty cowboy entering a saloon after three weeks in the hills. It keeps it quiet, too.

A capacity gauge shows how much space is left at a glance, and the drive is user-servicable, so when we're all downloading 20TB files fifty times a day, you can swap out the drive and it'll still be useful.

The My Book Studio Edition II costs £600, comes formatted for Macs, not PCs, and is available now.