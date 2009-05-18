MSI GX723 laptop launches

MSI has announced the launch of the GX723 featuring the latest Intel Centrino 2 processor technology, which uses Intel Core Duo processor and Intel PM45 Express chipset, to claim to deliver "unrivalled processor performance, stunning new HD capabilities, great wireless connectivity, and long battery life for full movie playback".

The GX723 is a 3.2kg, 17-inch laptop with a 16:10 ratio, WSXGA+ LCD screen, 500GB HDD and 4GB RAM.

With "turbo mode" via a special button to up the speed of the CPU by 16%, there are also other modes for gaming, movies, office work and presentations.

Featuring Nvidia Geforce GT 130M 3D graphic card with DDR3 512 MB VRAM, other specs come in with an HDMI output, b/g/n Wi-Fi, four-in-one card reader, webcam and built-in speakers.

Complete with Windows Vista Home Premium, the MSI GX723 will be available at the end of May for around £999.