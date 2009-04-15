Packard Bell announces EasyNote Butterfly s and EasyNote TR85

As well as new "dot" netbooks, Packard Bell has revealed some choice details about the EasyNote Butterfly s and the EasyNote TR85 notebooks.

The Intel-powered Butterfly offers a 16:9 ratio, 13.4-inch LED backlit display, multi-gesture trackpad, webcam, Bluetooth, HDMI and optional 3G and SSD.

Weighing in at "500 grams less than a standard notebook" (although we're not sure what a "standard notebook" is) and under an inch thick, Packard Bell is toting the Butterfly's power-saving functionality.

The new notebook gets a "PowerSave" button that lets users turn on or off the "Switchable Graphics Mode". When the discrete graphics card is deactivated, graphics are supported by the chipset, therefore extending battery life with the claim of up to 8 hours.

The Easynote TR85's style credentials come in with inspiration from Pininfarina with its glossy cover, edge-to-edge seamless widescreen glass enclosure, matt black interior, silver touchpad and curved ramp-shaped Dolby speaker and keyboard.

It's a 15.6-inch notebook with a 16:9 ratio LED backlit glass display, a slot-in optical drive, a webcam "curtain" to protect privacy, multi-gesture touchpad and an auto-backup button.

The EasyNote TR85 is available now with an estimated street price starting at 699 euros while the Butterfly s will be available starting from the end of June, no pricing revealed.