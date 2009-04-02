  1. Home
MSI Wind U115 Hybrid priced and dated for UK

MSI has announced when its 10-inch Wind U115 Hybrid will be available in the UK, and for how much.

Anyone who needs a recap on what this particular netbook offers should note MSI's "Hybrid Storage Technology" that sees an SSD and hard drive used simultaneously, resulting in the claim of up to 12 hours battery life.

The SSD drive offers 8GB while the HDD - that you can choose to disable - offers 160GB storage.

Based on the Intel "Menlow" platform which enables high definition hardware video decoding, the new netbook offers 1GB RAM, 802.11 b/g/n wireless and Bluetooth, a four-in-one card reader and three USB ports.

The MSI Wind U115 Hybrid, running Windows XP, will be available from May for £499.

