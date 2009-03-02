Gigabyte launches new mice and keyboards

Gigabyte has launched new peripherals at CeBIT 2009, with four new products covering keyboards and mice on show for visitors this year.

First up is the Gigabyte GM-M8000 laser gaming mouse. Aimed at professional gamers, it boasts a high performance laser engine and highest resolution up to 4000dpi.

With an ergonomic design for improved comfort, the GM-M8000 also features five programmable gaming buttons and GHOST engine software, allowing users to store up to 15 different on-board macro settings for easy switching during games.

In complete contrast, the GM-M7800S is a wireless mouse that's all about style. With an encrusted Swarovski crystal and leather design, its rather swish looks are complemented by advanced laser tracking, 1600 and 800 adjustable resolution and 2.4GHz wireless technology for transmission up to 10 metres away.

Gigabyte has also unveiled the GK-K6800 and GK-K7100 keyboards.

The first features multimedia hotkeys, wrist support, a volume wheel and glossy finish, while the latter has more of a minimalist feel, at just 9mm thick, with a scissors structure key switch and multimedia function mode.

There's been no news on pricing or availability as yet but we'll be sure to keep you updated.