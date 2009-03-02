  Buffalo increases DriveStation storage

Buffalo Technology has announced that it has extended the capacity of two of its external hard drives, the DriveStation and the DriveStation Combo 4.

Apparently in response to "growing consumer demand for storage capacity", the DriveStation and DriveStation Combo 4 are now both available in 1.5TB, an increase of 500GB on the previous model.

Buffalo has also increased the capacity of the TeraStation Pro II, a NAS device for SMBs and professional users, this model is now available with a capacity of 6TB.

The new Buffalo products are available in the UK from Amazon, Dabs, Insight, Misco and others, at £139.99 for the 1.5TB DriveStation, £239.99 for the 1.5TB DriveStation Combo 4 and £1569.99 for the 6TB TeraStation Pro II.