Verbatim offers 32GB "Store'n'Go" drives

Verbatim has extended its "Store ‘n’ Go" USB range with two new 32GB flash drives.

The Store ‘n’ Go "Executive" USB drive, that Verbatim says is "optimized for maximum performance" offers read and write speeds up to 200x (30MBps) and 80x (12MBps).

The drive is silver, with a protective rubber coating that is said to "look good with any model of laptop or PC", if you care about that sort of thing.

The blue "Mini Swivel" offers read and write speeds of 11MBps and 8MBps and gets a rotating cap.

With pre-installed encryption software the Swivel Mini and the USB Executive and Mini Swivel are available now, priced at £69.99 and £99.99 respectively.