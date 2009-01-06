  MSI reveals full list of CES launches

Further to the news we brought you of the X-Slim model, MSI has unveiled all its CES launches, and although we don't have the full fat low-down on all the models that the company plan to show, we've got enough info to whet your appetite.

MSI will show the new U-series models, G-series notebooks, the all-in-one Wind NetOn which we've brought you news of before, and MSI's first dual-core Atom all-in-one model.

MSI will introduce more netbooks at CES, including MSI's U115 Hybrid, and will also announce that MSI's forthcoming U120 is WiMAX ready.

As some of you will know, the X-Slim X320 is a 13-inch "super portable" notebook that weighs in at 1.3kg but claims to offer 10 hours battery life.

The MSI X-Slim Series X320 offers a 13.4-inch display with an optimised 16:9 screen, but only weighs 1.3kg and measures 1.98cm thick, with the thinnest part being only 6mm.

The MSI U115 Hybrid is said to be the world's first netbook with built in SSD and HDD simultaneously which MSI says makes it energy-efficient, stable and shock-proof, fast and with a high capacity. This model is said to boast 12 hours battery life.

MSI will also present four of its new all-in-one desktop PCs "Wind NetOn" at CES, including 22-inch AE2203, 19-inch AP1900, AE1901 and AP1902.

The AE1901 is said to be the world's first all-in-one model equipped with the dual-core Atom processor that boasts power consumption of just 20% of a normal PC.

MSI says the AE2203 is "fully equipped with advanced AV and entertainment functions and supports Full HD".

Finally, new G-Series gaming notebooks will also be shown at CES, including MSI GT725, MSI GT727, MSI GT627 and the 14-inch MSI GX420.