MSI X-Slim X320 gets CES unveiling

MSI has announced the launch of a new thin laptop that plans to take on the Apple MacBook Air and Samsung X360

The new model called the MSI X-Slim Series X320 will make its official unveiling at CES this week.

The new laptop will sport a 13.4-inch screen and promises to weigh around 1.3 kg.

The X320 is equipped with the latest Intel platform with the overall thickness just 19.8mm, with the thinnest part being only 6mm say MSI.

According to the manufacturer of the Wind netbook, in addition to its lightness and thinness, the X320 also features an excellent battery life in 4 cell or 8 cell the battery lasts up to 10 hours.

It will be available in three colours; Champagne gold, pearl white or black.

The company also announced a series of laptops on Monday that promised features such as WiMax and long battery life.

Expect a full photo gallery later in the week.