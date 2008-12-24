  iGo to debut new eco-friendly chargers at CES

iGo, the company that offers multi-device chargers for laptops and mobile phones has said that it plans to debut an eco friendly laptop charger at CES in Las Vegas in January.

iGo power products with iGo Green Technology, as the company is calling it, promise to save energy and money by significantly reducing the amount of power used by devices in off or standby modes.

Hoping to cut out on what's called "vampire power" according to the company, the new iGo power products will use around 80% less standby power than standard power products.

iGo will debut a laptop charger, an eight outlet surge protector and a wall outlet with automatic shut-off and recovery as part of the new green range.

The company will also be showing off some new "non green" chargers and power adapters at the show.

