Credit Crunch Christmas: Fujitsu Siemens' LIFEBOOK4LIFE

Today's Credit Crunch Christmas gift idea has a bit of a twist. There are no discounts or free add-ons, just one very interesting proposition.

Buy a Fujitsu Siemens' Lifebook and every 3 years they will replace it with a brand new one for the rest of your life.

The offer, called "LIFEBOOK4LIFE", states that all you have to do is register your Lifebook within 21 days of purchase from the reseller and then produce a valid receipt (make sure you put it somewhere safe) along with the original notebook system in 3 year's time.

Fujitsu Siemens promise that if you do this, on the third anniversary of the transaction you will be offered a contemporary system absolutely free.

Although not initially a low-cost buy, this could be a great purchase for a first time student going off to university or a loved one you know is organised enough to keep the receipt and isn't worried about upgrading every year.

As the name might suggest, notebooks compatible with the offer are from the Lifebook range, starting at £900 up to around £1500.

Despite the significant amount of money as an initial outlay, keep in mind that for the organised among us, this is potentially a gift of a laptop - for life.