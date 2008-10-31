WD Passport Studio drives gets FireWire 800

Western Digital (WD) has added a FireWire 800 interface to its Passport Studio portable drive.

Thr drive is now claimed to be ideal for use with the new Apple MacBook Pros.

The Passport Studio portable drives offer up to 500 GB of storage capacity, are formatted for Mac computers and weigh less than 7 ounces.

They also have a built-in capacity gauge tells users how much space is available in the drive.

WD adds that they can be used to backup Mac laptops using Apple’s Time Machine application.

My Passport Studio with FireWire 800/400 interfaces and 500GB capacity is £141.99; while the 400GB capacity drive is £117.99.