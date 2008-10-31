WD Passport Studio drives gets FireWire 800
| 1/6
Western Digital (WD) has added a FireWire 800 interface to its Passport Studio portable drive.
Thr drive is now claimed to be ideal for use with the new Apple MacBook Pros.
The Passport Studio portable drives offer up to 500 GB of storage capacity, are formatted for Mac computers and weigh less than 7 ounces.
They also have a built-in capacity gauge tells users how much space is available in the drive.
WD adds that they can be used to backup Mac laptops using Apple’s Time Machine application.
My Passport Studio with FireWire 800/400 interfaces and 500GB capacity is £141.99; while the 400GB capacity drive is £117.99.
PopularIn Laptops
- Microsoft enhances upcoming Windows Sets feature: Group multiple apps in the same window
- MSI unveils the world’s first gaming laptop with an overclocked Core i9 processor and more
- Dell unleashes Inspiron G ‘wallet-friendly’ gaming laptops plus new XPS 15 and more
- Apple is planning to design its own chips for the Mac from 2020
- How to build and upgrade your own gaming PC
- Apple Field Trip event recap: Watch the new iPad get unveiled here
- Microsoft drops prices of Surface Book and Surface Pro for Easter
- Best gaming mice: The best wired, wireless and RGB gaming mice to buy today
- New MacBook and MacBook Air specs and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Logitech G G560 speakers give your games a synchronised light show
Comments