LaCie Monitors promise "perfect" colour

LaCie has stepped away from making hard drives to launch a new range of monitors in the UK.

The new models, will be available in three sizes; 20- 24- and 30-inches and come with LaCie's blue eye pro Proof Edition calibration software package

The 24- and 30-inch models will feature a 16:10 widescreen format, large enough for two A4 pages to display side-by-side making them suitable for copy proofers.

Giving you that "I work on important stuff" feel, the three models will also come with a hood that prevents ambient light from interfering with colour sensitive applications thanks to an anti-reflective black velvet lining.

The monitors also feature an integrated USB 2.0 hub.

The LaCie 720, 724, and 730 monitors are available now from LaCie’s specialised dealer network starting at £949.