MSI launches new Wind models in the UK
Hopefully not about to do an Asus with their almost incomprehensible endless list of Eee models, MSI has announced new variations of its Wind netbook for the UK.
Rather than any major revamps, the three new models appear to introduce a new colour, a new OS and a bigger hard disk.
The U90X-007UK is an 8.9-inch model with an 80GB hard drive - like the original model - but unlike the original XP version runs SUSE Linux. This variant will go on sale for cheaper price of £269.
The U100-054UK appears to be the original Wind, with an 80GB hard drive, but is pink. This paint job puts the price at £319.
The third variant, with no model number provided, provides the larger hard disk, with a 120GB offering for the £329, the initial RRP for the 80GB model.
