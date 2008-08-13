  Fujitsu Siemens Zero-Watt monitor launched

Fujitsu Siemens Computers has created the world's first zero-watt monitor for business users looking to go green and save cash at the same time.

The new Patent-pending zero-watt power save technology enabled SCENICVIEW ECO monitors draw no power when not in use giving them the ability to save energy compared to standard monitors.

Don't get too excited though, according to Fujitsu Siemens, based on typical daily usage of 8 hours use and 16 hours standby throughout a year, the new monitor could save you just £6 per monitor per year.

Still, with the SCENICVIEW ECO monitors coming in both 20-inch P20W-5 ECO and the 22-inch P22W-5 ECO models and sporting other tech like a DisplayView AutoBright feature that controls brightness based on your ambient light settings its not just the green credentials FSC are trying to push.

The monitors will also offer up to 1680 x 1050 pixels resolution and a 5 millisecond response time as well as a HDMI interface for connecting HD devices.

A 24-inch and 26-inch model will join the zero-watt monitor line-up in September. The 20-inch model is available now and costs around £328.