  Fujitsu Siemens HandyDrive hits 500GB

Fujitsu has announced its newest travel-ready portable HandyDrive additions, featuring what the company says is the world’s highest capacity 2.5-inch external hard disk drive with up to 500GB of storage space in one drive.

Aimed at the mobile professional looking for a compact-size external HDD, the drives boast utility management that reduces the power consumption in stand-by mode by 35% over normal idle mode.

There's also a new password lock tool option to secure stored data and prevent unauthorized access.

The HandyDrive has a maximum data transfer rate of 60MB per second, comes with an 8MB read/write buffer, weighs less than 220 grams, with a robust housing an internal shock-endurance mechanism.

Also available in capacities of 160GB, 250GB, 320GB, 400GB, the bus-powered 500GB device will be available to buy from the end of July, with a recommended retail price of around 229 euros.