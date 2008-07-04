Packard Bell preps gaming laptop for Q4 launch

At the launch of Packard Bell's new ipower X2.0 in Paris, Packard Bell's product marketing and sales director, Philipe Henry revealed the company has just begun work on a gaming laptop, due for release later this year.

It is being designed to incorporate all the power needed to run high performance games, with the convenience of notebook portability.

Not much was revealed but it is expected to rival offerings from Alienware, the Dell-owned brand. The specs we could get our hands on were that it will feature a 17-inch screen, 2x DDR3 RAM, Bluetooth connectivity and a screen resolution of 1900 x 1200.

The themes behind the laptop were announced as "Passion, Poetry, Power" and a release date was given for sometime during Q4 - so expect something around end of October, beginning of November.

We're trying to get our hands on more information as we write, so we'll keep you updated with anything we hear.