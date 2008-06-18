  1. Home
WD launches My Book Mirror Edition

Western Digital has introduced its new My Book Mirror Edition dual-drive storage systems, which can automatically store valuable personal content not once, but twice, to maximise data safety.

The company says this RAID-based continuous data protection feature, called mirroring, makes WD's My Book Mirror Edition storage systems the safest place for storing irreplaceable data.

With the included back-up software, consumers can use the My Book Mirror Edition storage system to automatically and continuously double backup their personal computers.

Formatted for Windows computers, these new storage systems feature a USB 2.0 interface, configured out-of-the box in RAID 1 (Mirrored) mode, fanless operation and capacity gauge.

My Book Mirror Edition dual-drive storage systems are available now at select retailers for £169.99 for the 1TB model and Book Mirror and £309.99 for the 2TB.

