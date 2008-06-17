LaCie Little Big Disk Quadra 1TB launches

LaCie has announced the Little Big Disk Quadra 1TB, "the industry's largest capacity, most powerful mobile storage solution to fit comfortably into the palm of your hand".

Joining the already shipping 500GB and 400GB versions, the portable Little Big Disk is LaCie's workflow answer for professional or particularly demanding users.

Offering two 2.5-inch hard disks that work together in a built-in RAID 0 configuration, it enables up to 110Mbps burst transfer rates when using eSATA or up to 80Mbps if using FireWire 800.

Connectivity-wise, the Little Big Disk offers one eSATA 3Gbits, two FireWire 800 (FireWire 400 compatible with included adaptor), and one USB 2.0 interface.

Fanless and bus-powered, it weighs in at a little over 1.4 pounds. The drive is fully plug and play with Mac OS X 10.5 Leopard (including Time Machine) and Windows Vista, and comes preloaded with backup and restore software as well as the LaCie Setup Assistant.

The 1TB LaCie Little Big Disk Quadra is available now from LaCie direct, as well as through dealers, and costs from £399.99.