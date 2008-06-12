  1. Home
Sandberg making new multi card reader

Danish manufacturer Sandberg has announced a new Multi Card Reader.

Available from 20 June for £19.99, the card reader allows you to read off and write to a multitude of different memory cards.

As Sandberg explains: "With the card reader in the USB port you can read and write to a memory card just as you would to a hard disk".

This, it says, is especially useful for photographers as "it allows you to see the images from your digital camera in a matter of seconds".

Included in the box is the Multi Card Reader, one 1.8m USB 2.0 connection cable, user guide and a 5-year warranty card.

It's available now through Amazon.

