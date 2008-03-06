  1. Home
Medion E3212 budget satnav to launch in Aldi

|
Medion has announced it will launch a budget satellite navigation device in budget supermarket Aldi stores nationwide. The Medion E3212 will go on sale on from Thursday 13 March 2008, priced at £119.99.

The E32212 is a 3.5-inch full-colour TFT touchscreen model that offers detailed UK and Ireland maps, backed up by mapping of "major routes" in Europe.

Claiming to be one of the cheapest satnavs on the market to include RDS TMC traffic updates at no extra cost, the E3212 will come complete with the function to alert drivers to real-time hold-ups on routes.

Medion's GoPal 4.0 software gives users a choice of arrow, 2D or 3D displays, the option to simulate a complete route before setting out, on-foot route modes, POIs and a Berlitz Travel Guide to Europe's capital cities.

