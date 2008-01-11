LaCie unveils a host of new hard drives

LaCie has unveiled a bumper Spring line-up for storage devices including rugged models for those needing to back-up their work on the go.

First up is the d2 Quadra, which sees LaCie again team up with Scottish designer Neil Poulton.

This device offers users the choice between eSATA, FireWire 800, FireWire 400 and USB interfaces.

Design-wise, it is claimed to offer the same sturdiness and aluminium heat sink system that were seen on the LaCie 2big and LaCie Little Big Disk.

With 60% more surface area than a standard design, it offers more efficient heat dissipation without the need of a noisy fan, claims LaCie.

Two or more drives can be connected to the host in either RAID 1 for data redundancy and protection, or striped together in RAID 0 for faster data transfers.

A built-in three-position on/auto/off switch allows for customised power management.

The device is compatible with Mac OS X 10.5 Leopard and Windows Vista.

It is available in capacities of 320GB to 1TB, with prices starting at £109.

The second launch is claimed to be the most powerful professional mobile drive on the market.

The LaCie Little Big Disk Quadra is claimed to be perfectly suited to capacity-demanding applications such as digital content creation, high-volume data exchange, and video editing.

Another design by Neil Poulton, it offers built-in RAID 0 capabilities to reach up to 110Mbps burst transfer rates when using eSATA or up to 80Mbps if using FireWire 800, while also being the quietest drive in its capacity.

It has a quadruple interface - with one eSATA 3Gbits, two FireWire 800, and one USB 2.0 port, allowing universal connectivity. (It also offers FireWire 400 connectivity using a bundled cable.)

It can also be daisy-chained using one of the two FireWire interfaces with other LaCie hard disks or DVD±RW drives.

The Little Big Disk Quadra weighs just over 1.4 pounds, as is claimed to be up to 60% lighter than conventional desktop drives.

The Little Big Disk Quadra will be available in 400GB and 500GB versions with either 7200 or 5400 RPM drives, respectively.

Prices start at £329.

Next up is the new LaCinema Premier Multimedia Hard Drive.

This is a USB 2.0, multimedia hard drive that "easily creates a home entertainment centre for enjoying movies, photos and music", claims the manufacturer, who continues: "Connect the device to a PC or Mac to transfer digital files, when done simply plug the device directly into a television for instant playback".

The LaCie LaCinema Premier can store up to 1000 movies, 320,000 Songs, or 1,000,000 photos.

Available in capacities of 500GB and 1TB, the LaCinema Premier supports a wide range of video, audio and photo formats, while an optical output enables surround sound.

The device is also capable of 1080i video upscaling, which means that it can adapt video images to the most current LCD and Plasma TVs via a component cable.

Playback can be navigated using an on-screen menu and the included remote control.

It can also serve as an external hard drive for additional data storage, and LaCie "1-Click" Backup Software is included.

The LaCie LaCinema Premier 500GB is available for £149 or £299 for the 1TB version.

The company has also unveiled the latest version of the Big Disk Extreme+ with eSATA and USB 2.0 capabilities.

It will be available in 1TB, 1.5TB, and 2TB capacities and comes with professional EMC Retrospect for advanced backup management and data restoration for Windows and Mac users.

This storage solution is equipped with eSATA 3Gbits connectivity, and can reach burst transfers rates of up to 125Mbps.

LaCie adds that the Big Disk Extreme+ can stand vertically to save desktop space, be laid horizontally to stack multiple drives, or be rack-mounted to fit into an audio/video setup.

The LaCie Big Disk Extreme+ eSATA 3Gbits and USB 2.0 will be available this February with prices starting at £195.

The final launches are 320GB additions to the Rugged All-Terrain Little Disk families.

The 2.5-inch Little Disk is available in either USB 2.0 or USB 2.0 and FireWire 400, while the rugged is available in USB 2.0 and a USB 2.0, FireWire 400 and FireWire800 versions.

Without the need for an additional AC adaptor, the Rugged and the 2.5-inch Little Disk now offer the largest capacities available for any single-disk portable drive, claims LaCie.

The LaCie Rugged has an aluminium shell and rubber bumper to protect it from table-height drops, while the Little Disk has a "high-gloss, elegant design with clean, simple lines and comes with a removable protective cap".

The 320GB Rugged and 2.5-inch Little Disk can store up to 400 movies, 72,000 Songs, or 288,000 photos.

The LaCie Rugged and 2.5-inch Little Disk in the 320GB capacity will be available later than month with prices starting at £129.

Capacities ranging from 60GB to 250GB are currently available for both the Rugged and Little Disk family at prices starting from £44.99.