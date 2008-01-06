CES 2008: Imation create Ultra secure USB drive

If you like to know that your data is safe when on the move then perhaps you should check out Imation's latest thumb drive; the Pivot Plus Flash Drive.

Announced at CES in Las Vegas alongside a re-designed Imation Pivot Flash Drive, the USB thumb drive offers a ruggised design that is designed to withstand shock and large variations in temperature and a 256-bit AES hardware encryption.

Hardware encryption is integrated into the drive controller and automatically initiated by the drive, requiring secure storage of all data that cannot be compromised by outside users.

The encryption software automatically launches when the drive is inserted into a computer's USB port, ensuring that the contents of the drive are always password protected and encrypted.

Users will be able to zone off areas of the drive that are password protected and additional security features include administrative

password control, automatic formatting after seven failed attempts and character requirements.

The Pivot Flash Drive is Windows(R) Vista ReadyBoost compatibe, allowing it to be used to accelerate system performance, as well as store and transport data. Additionally, the re-designed Pivot Flash Drive is now available with up to 8GB of capacity.

The Imation Pivot Plus Flash Drive is available now, and Pivot Flash Drive will be available later this quarter in the US, each in 1GB, 2GB, 4GB and 8GB capacities.

The Pivot Plus Flash Drive will cost between $69.99 to $249.99, while the Pivot Flash Drive will cost $29.99 to $199.99.

No word on UK prices and availability.

We will keep you posted.