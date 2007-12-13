Evesham launches new pro desktop range

Evesham has unveiled a new range of professional workstations.

The "Acumen" family comprises the Core and the Creation models, designed for both 32-bit and 64-bit applications.

These models are designed specifically for use with Computer Aided Design, Digital Content Creation, Modelling, Electronic Design Automation and Animation programmes.

They are built around a Intel Xeon Quad Core E5320 processors, a 640GB Serial ATA 7200rpm hard drive and offer 4GB 667MHz ECC RAM.

The Creation workstation features the latest 512MB NVIDIA Quadro FX 1700 graphics, while the Acumen Core workstation

has been designed to support CAD, graphic artists, web designers, and basic 3D work.

It includes the latest 256MB NVIDIA Quadro FX 570 graphics

card "which provides stability in 2D and 3D software without breaking the bank", claims the manufacturer.

It offers 2GB RAM, but this can be upgraded, as well as a massive 640GB of internal storage.

Evesham adds that the Acumen Core features an Aluminium Lian Li PC-V1000B chassis which offers enough space for six 3.5-inch hard drives, four 5.25-inch drives and two 120mm fans to keep the system cool as well as quiet.

The Acumen Creation features the Intel SC5299WS chassis which can house six 3.5-inch hard drives, two 5.25-inch drives and one 120mm fan.

Both models can handle dual monitor setups at high resolutions via dual link DVI.

They are priced from £1291.33 and come bundled with Microsoft Windows XP Professional.