Wacom announce two new Cintiq models

Wacom has announced the introduction of two new members to the Cintiq family its touchscreen web tablets. The new models will be called the Cintiq 12WX and Cintiq 20WSX.

The Cintiq 12WX is aimed at professional creators of digital content while the Cintiq 20WSX, the world's first wide-format desktop pen display is according to Wacom "ideal for those who prefer to work with a 16:10 aspect ratio and may not require the increased resolution of the 21UX".

The Cintiq 12WX features a high quality 12.1-inch TFT LCD wide-format display for direct pen-on-screen image editing, painting, sketching, navigating and collaborating.

Users can work with the pressure sensitive pen directly on screen, providing WXGA resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels, 24-bit colour depth and a wide viewing angle of 170 degrees.

The Cintiq 12WX also features ten customizable ExpressKeys, five on each side of the display, which can be set to initiate keyboard shortcuts, modifier keys, and functions such as Display Toggle.

The Cintiq 20WSX features a 20.1-inch widescreen LCD (WSXGA+ 1680 x 1050 resolution) and the same design as the 21UX.

The Cintiq 12WX will cost around $999 and the Cintiq 20WSX around $1999. No pricing as been set for the UK as yet but it has been confirmed that the 20WSX is a US-only model.