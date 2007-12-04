  WD 320GB Passport Portable Drive on sale in the UK

Giving you almost a third of a terabyte of digital storage in the palm of your hand, Western Digital has announced the availablity of their Passport portable drives with a 320GB capacity.

Described as having plug-and-play capability, a stylish, ultra-portable design, and a sleek piano-black finish, the drives weigh less than five ounces and definitely fits into a backpack, or even a pocket at not too much of a push.

WD's software allows consumers to take desktop content with them by synchronising essential personal files and Microsoft Outlook data on a PC.

Any data on the drive is protected with 128-bit encryption.

Google software on the drive allows users to locate files with the Google Desktop Search search tool, manage photos with Picasa photo organiser software and simplify web searches with the Google Toolbar search bar.

"The need for travel-friendly storage devices continues to be an area that is growing immensely with the advent of rich media content generated by consumers", said Jim Welsh, vice president and general manager of WD's branded products group.

"It's not only music that's consuming space on desktops. Higher resolution pictures and HD videos eat up storage very

quickly so we're excited to make a portable 320GB solution available for consumers on the move."

The sugested price for the WD Passport Portable Drive 320GB is £139.99.