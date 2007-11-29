  Evesham Zieo NX680-HDX notebook launches

Evesham has launched the new Zieo NX680-HDX, that they describe as their most powerful entertainment notebook to date, thanks to the new 8800M GTX GPU from NVIDIA.

NVIDIA’s new 8800M GTX GPU (512MB) streams processors at a rate of 96 as apposed to the 32 of old and features a memory interface of 256bit, which means an increase in frame rates and is comptatible with the new generation of DX10 games.

The notebook features a 17-inch WUXGA X-Bright display with a HD resolution of 1920 x 1200 complemented by NVIDIA's PureVideo HD Technology.

NVIDIA’s PowerMizer Mobile Technology is designed to extend the battery life of a notebook PC while the new 2.8GHz Intel Core 2 Duo X7900 Xtreme also features state-of-the-art battery saving features for demanding, on the go computing.

Evesham will also be offering a choice of HD DVD and Blu-Ray drive upgrade options for those looking to take advantage of the next generation technology to its fullest.

Example Specification: Zieo NX680-HDX £1999

Intel Core 2 Duo X7900 Xtreme (2.8GHz, 4MB cache, 800MHz)

Microsoft Windows Vista Ultimate

4GB DDR II RAM, 667MHz

200GB 7200rpm S-ATA Hard Drive

Dual Layer DVD-RW drive

Wireless Mini PCIe 802.11agn (54Mbps) LAN

17-inch WUXGA X-Bright Widescreen Display (1920 x 1200)

512MB NVIDIA GeForce 8800M GTX Graphics

1.3M Pixel Camera

8 Cell Li-Ion Battery (life up to 2 hrs approx.)

Built-in Media Card Reader (MS/Pro, MS Duo, MMC, RSMMC, SD, Mini SD)

10/100/1000 LAN

v90 56k Modem

Intel High Definition Audio and 2.1 Speakers

Ports - 4xUSB 2, Firewire, Serial, DVI, SPDI/F out, TV Out, Express Card

Weight - 3.95kg

Dimensions - 397 x 284 x 44mm