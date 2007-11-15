Evesham Zieo NX600-HDX notebook launches

The new Zieo NX600-HDX notebook from Evesham Technology is described as "Xtreme in every sense of the word".

The Zieo NX600-HDX features Intel's X7900 Xtreme processor (2.8GHz, 4MB cache, 800MHz) that claims to lead the market for intense mobile computing, providing power efficiency and supreme power for the most demanding usage.

Working along side Intel’s Xtreme processing power is 4GB DDRII RAM and a 200GB 7200rpm hard disk drive.

The new Zieo NX600-HDX also includes a built-in Media Card Reader and a Dual Layer DVD-RW Drive as well as boasting a 17-inch WUXGA HD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 and X-Bright technology.

The 512MBs of NVIDIA GeForce 8700M GT graphics should provide excellent levels of graphics realism and film-quality effects with full Microsoft DirectX10 support.

The new Zieo NX600-HDX also features Intel High Definition Audio support as well as 2.1 Speakers.

The new beast is available now with free delivery and Microsoft Windows Vista Ultimate as standard direct from www.evesham.com.

Example Specification: Zieo NX600-HDX £1899.00

Intel Core 2 Duo X7900 Xtreme (2.8GHz, 4MB cache, 800MHz)

Microsoft Windows Vista Ultimate

4GB DDR II RAM, 667MHz

200GB 7200rpm S-ATA Hard Drive

Dual Layer DVD-RW drive

Wireless Mini PCIe 802.11agn (54Mbps) LAN

17-inch WUXGA X-Bright Widescreen Display (1920 x 1200)

512MB NVIDIA GeForce 8700M GT Graphics

1.3M Pixel Camera

8 Cell Li-Ion Battery (life up to 2 hrs approx.)

Built-in Media Card Reader (MS/Pro, MS Duo, MMC, RSMMC, SD, Mini SD)

10/100/1000 LAN

v90 56k Modem

Intel High Definition Audio and 2.1 Speakers

Ports - 4 x USB 2, Firewire, Serial, DVI, SPDI/F out, TV Out, Express Card

Weight - 3.95kg

Dimensions - 397 x 284 x 44mm

1 Year Silver Warranty