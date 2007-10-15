Hitachi: We'll produce 4TB hard drives by 2011
Hitachi has announced that they believe they will be capable of producing a 4TB hard drive by 2011.
Thanks to a nanotechnology breakthrough, they've reduced the size of the read-write head of a hard drive to two thousand times smaller than the width of a human hair.
Hitachi stated that this advance will being in the "terabyte era". A 4TB drive would be able to hold more than a million songs.
"Hitachi continues to invest in deep research for the advancement of hard disk drives as we believe there is no other technology capable of providing the hard drive's high-capacity, low-cost value for the foreseeable future", said Hiroaki Odawara, Hitachi's research director.
The company predicts it could produce a hard disk for desktops with 4TB of storage and a laptop with a 1TB drive by 2011.
