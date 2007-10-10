Saitek launches "Click with Colour" PC peripherals

Saitek has announced the launch of its new "Click with Colour" PC peripherals including mice, keyboards and USB hubs designed to bring a sense of colour and fun to computing.

The range of notebook mice comes in 20 different illuminated colours and limited edition designs, from retro 70s patterns to tropical landscapes.

There are also desktop mice available in 13 different colours while for a completely personalised mouse, the range also includes the new Photo Mouse.

This unique innovation makes it possible to place a photo under the flip top lid of the mouse which is then illuminated.

All the mice have precision 800dpi optical technology, a rubberised scroll wheel for comfort and have been designed for left and right handed people.

The range also includes coloured keyboards that are available in pink, green and blue with ten convenient hotkeys, an ergonomic design, soft touch, low profile keys and are angled to avoid RSI.

The "Click with Colour" mini UFO Hubs contain four USB 2.0 high speed ports, are compatible with all USB devices and are powered through the connecting USB cable. They come in a range of limited edition designs and seven colours.